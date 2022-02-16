Search icon
Watch: PM Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' on Ravidas Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

