Watch PM Modi holds joint meeting with Presidents of European Council European Commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen in Rome on October 29. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present at the meeting. The Prime Minister will participate in 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31.