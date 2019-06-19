Watch PM Modi holds all-party meeting on ‘one nation one election’

Leaders from various political parties attended the all-party meeting on one nation one election issue, which was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Opposition leaders such as Sitaram Yechury, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sharad Pawar attended the meeting. Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively attended the meeting.