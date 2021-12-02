Watch: PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 02 chaired a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country. The meeting took place after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone which is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.