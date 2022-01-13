Watch Paramapada Vasal opens at Perumal temple in Madurai

Paramapada Vasal (the seventh gate of heaven) has been opened at Tallakullam's Perumal Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13 morning. The event was held without devotees as restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19. Only the officials, temple staff and police were inside the temple during the event.