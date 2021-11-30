Watch Opposition leaders hold meeting over suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office on November 30 to discuss future strategy after suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the remaining part of the Winter session. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.