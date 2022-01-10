Watch: Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gives fitness goals

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner for India, Neeraj Chopra took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of his intense fitness regime, giving major fitness goals to many of his followers. Chopra recently moved to the United States in a bid to get away from the unnecessary limelight in India and focus on his fitness. After winning the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw at Tokyo on August 7, 2021, the 24-year-old athlete hasn’t participated in any competition.