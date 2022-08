Watch: New CCTV video shows Sonali Phogat forced to drink at a Goa club hours before death

New video shows BJP's Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa, being forced to drink. The new CCTV footage shows Phogat being forced to drink at a club in Goa. A man can be seen forcing Sonali Phogat to drink. The man appears to be Sangwan, one of her two associates who have been arrested.