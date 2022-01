Watch: Major fire breaks at AIIMS Jodhpur in AC plant; fire tenders rushed

A huge fire broke out at AIIMS Jodhpur on Wednesday, as per media reports. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media. In videos, black smoke can be seen billowing as flames rise up. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in AC plant at AIIMS Jodhpur. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details on the incident are awaited.