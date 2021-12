Watch: Locals shower flower petals at PM Modi, chants 'Modi, Modi', 'Har Har Mahadev' in Varanasi

Locals gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. The PM is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.