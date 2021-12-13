Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Watch: Locals greet PM Modi in Varanasi

Locals greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on December 13. PM Modi will also inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today. PM Modi is a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi Constituency.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.