Watch Kullvi folk dance regale crowd at Winter Carnival in Manali

Around 3,000 women, dressed in national attire, performed the Kullvi folk dance on the second day of the national level winter carnival held at Mall Road in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The annual fest is organised to attract tourists to Kullu and Manali during the off-season, promote folk culture and provide a platform to local artists. Manali will be hosting the Winter Carnival from January 2 to 6.