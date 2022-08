Watch: Indian Jawans Dance To Siddhu Moose Wala Song Played By Pak Army Across Border. Viral Video

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala might have passed away but his legacy still lives on. Sidhu Moosewala's songs are playing across the border and bridging the divide. A video of Ind & Pak soldiers jamming to the late rapper's song has taken the internet by storm.