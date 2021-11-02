{"id":"2918144","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: Indian Army conducts airborne exercise in eastern Ladakh","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On 1st November, Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its Rapid Response Capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres, troops were inserted to a Drop Zone at an altitude of over 14,000 feet. Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported via C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases. ","summary":"On 1st November, Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its Rapid Response Capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres, troops were inserted to a Drop Zone at an altitude of over 14,000 feet. Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported via C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-indian-army-conducts-airborne-exercise-in-eastern-ladakh-2918144","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003652-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_24.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635852602","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 05:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 05:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918144"}