Watch: India launches Brahmos, Uran anti-ship missiles

India has successfully launched two anti-ship missiles, Brahmos and Uran, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) has given information in this regard via Twitter. Sharing the video of the launch, the ANC tweeted, “The launch of Brahmos & Uran anti-ship missiles by ANC Naval component further validates capabilities for defence of our islands. Commander-in-chief, ANC congratulates all who worked hard in bidding precision adieu to ex-Naval ship LCU38, from a great distance away.”