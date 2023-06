Watch: Huge fire at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, students jump down to safety

Students at a coaching centre rappeled down the building after it caught fire in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The fire was reported at 12.30pm. According to reports, 11 fire engines were sent to the spot and officials helped the students get away from danger. A rescue operation has been launched. No casualty has been reported, said fire department officials.