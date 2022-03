Watch how IAF choppers are controlling massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar

A massive fire broke out in the forests of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan Alwar district. Attempts are underway to put out the fire and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its choppers on the scene. IAF deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations.