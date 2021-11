{"id":"2759633","source":"DNA","title":"Watch how a tigress protects her cub from predator at Ranthambore National Park","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"

This fascinating wildlife moment was captured by a group of tourists on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur last weekend. The tigress code-named T-60 was fending off T-57, which was apparently after her cub. Watch the video to see what happened next.

