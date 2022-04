Watch: Heritage run by 105-year-old narrow guage steam loco 794B at Neral station

A 2 km run of 105-year-old steam loco 794B along with 3 coaches consist of 1 vistadome, 1 second class, 1 guard van was organised at Neral in Raigad district on April 19. The heritage run was done at Neral Station by Central Railway.