Watch Harsimrat Kaur Badal dances to celebrate her victory on Bathinda seat

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who won from Bhatinda Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 21,772 votes, danced with her supporters to celebrate her victory. She beat Congress’s Amrinder Singh Raja Warring who polled 4,69,412 votes. Prime Minister-led BJP today assured its return to power at the centre with trends showing the party expected to win over 300 seats. During the last update, the BJP had won 202 seats and was leading in 101 seats. Congress on the other had won 39 seats was leading on 13 seats.