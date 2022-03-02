Watch: Hardeep Puri interacts with Indians stranded in Ukraine as he reaches Budapest for evacuation

As the tension continues to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reached Budapest in Hungary to aid the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine on March 01. Hardeep Singh Puri is one of the four 'special envoys' deployed by the Government of India to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals in Ukraine's neighbouring countries, reached Budapest. Puri interacted with Indian students at the Budapest airport ahead of their boarding.