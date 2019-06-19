Watch Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Prakash Purab of 6th Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib

The Prakash Purab of 6th Guru Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Maharaj was celebrated in Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Tuesday. Golden temple was lit by beautiful fireworks on the occasion. Devotees gathered at the temple to pray and pay tribute to Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib.