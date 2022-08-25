Watch Family members of deceased Sidhu Moose Wala begin their march in Mansa

On Thursday, family members of deceased Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala began their march in Mansa, Punjab. Meanwhile, a heavy police force was deployed as a huge crowd gathered to support the late singer’s family. According to reports, the family members of the late singer are taking out a candle march to seek justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.