Watch Eid-ul-Fitr preparations across the nation

People across the nation will celebrate Eid today. Markets are filled with people ahead of the auspicious occasion. People were seen busy buying new clothes and jewelry to wear during Eid celebrations. The three-day Muslim festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries. Followed by Eid prayers, people congratulate each another and greet with ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes.