Watch DDG Mutha Ashok Jain Sameer Wankhede reach NCB office in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and NCB DDG Mutha Ashok Jain reached the NCB office in Mumbai on October 29. A NCB team from Delhi will question Wankhede to investigate allegations levelled against him. The team will also question two officers of NCB Mumbai. Meanwhile, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale has been formed to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede.