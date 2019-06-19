{"id":"2762839","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: Classroom roof collapses, injuring 3 students in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Three students were injured after a portion of cement plaster of their classroom’s roof collapsed on them in Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal School, Maharashtra yesterday. The incident took place when the students were attending their class. ","summary":"Three students were injured after a portion of cement plaster of their classroom’s roof collapsed on them in Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal School, Maharashtra yesterday. The incident took place when the students were attending their class. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-classroom-roof-collapses-injuring-3-students-in-maharashtra-s-ulhasnagar-2762839","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838594-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906DNAAB_37.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560960001","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 09:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 09:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762839"}