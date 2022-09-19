हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
WATCH: Bone-chilling video! Doctor chains dog to car, drags it on busy road
In a horrific case of animal cruelty, a doctor tied a dog to his car and dragged it on busy road. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Narendra Modi
Brahmastra
Iphone
Popular Stories
More
India at UNGA: Rising temperature, terrorism and Ukraine War high on agenda as Jaishankar embarks on 11-day US visit
Sonali Phogat murder case: CBI begins probe at Goa's Curlies restaurant, records staff's statement
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist 26/11 LeT handler at UN
Chandigarh University leaked video row: Varsity to observe non-teaching days on Sept 19, 20, seeks faculty presence
IND vs AUS 2022: Team India members arrive in Mohali for T20I against Australia
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: ...
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot:...
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times...
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Comme...
Speed Reads
More
International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead
REET 2022 Result, final answer key to be out soon at reetbser2022.in: See how to check here
TS PGECET 2022 Counselling starts tomorrow at tsche.ac.in: Important details here
Lokayukta Police files FIR against BS Yediyurappa, family members in corruption case
Pitru paksha 2022: 9 things to know about shradh
Most Watched
More
Gujarat: Amit Shah arrives in Surat to attend second all-Ind...
Congress holds protest in Patna over ED probe against Sonia ...
Shocking! Russian Prez Vladimir Putin survives assassination...
Suspended MPs continue 50-hour long day-night protest in Par...
Rajasthan: Lightning strikes in Udaipur, 3 killed, 4 injured...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall