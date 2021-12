Watch: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary party meeting is underway at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on December 21. Party’s president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the meeting. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23.