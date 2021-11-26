{"id":"2921407","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: Bihar DGP administers anti-liquor oath to cops ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bihar DGP SK Singhal administered an oath to all Police Personnel at the Police Headquarters to ensure implementation of liquor ban in the state, and personally abide by the ban too. “We will implement the ban with all our efforts. It's also being seen that people are moving towards drugs. So, all of us in the Police department are committed to implementing the ban. If any police personnel found to be involved, their services will be terminated,” said Bihar DGP SK Singhal.","summary":"Bihar DGP SK Singhal administered an oath to all Police Personnel at the Police Headquarters to ensure implementation of liquor ban in the state, and personally abide by the ban too. “We will implement the ban with all our efforts. It's also being seen that people are moving towards drugs. So, all of us in the Police department are committed to implementing the ban. If any police personnel found to be involved, their services will be terminated,” said Bihar DGP SK Singhal.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-bihar-dgp-administers-anti-liquor-oath-to-cops-2921407","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007213-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_67.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637949002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 11:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 11:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921407"}