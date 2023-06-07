Watch: Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he remembers Manish Sisodia and his work in education dept

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday turned emotional as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia while inaugurating a new branch of BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Bawana. "I am missing Manish Sisodia today. Sisodia had started this aiming to provide quality education to one and all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner," Kejriwal said.