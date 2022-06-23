Watch Aaditya Thackeray greets crowd at Matoshree amid political crisis

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray greeted crowd gathered outside Matoshree on June 22. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence ‘Varsha’ along with his family members on June 22 hours after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.