Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, July 21. Dramatic videos from the capital of Rajasthan show buildings rattling and panicked people rushing of their houses after being jolted awake by the tremors at 4.09 am

