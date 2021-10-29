{"id":"2917544","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: 2 shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam opened following rise in water level ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened on October 29 morning following rise in its water level. Kerala Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine and Revenue Minister K Rajan were present at the spot. ","summary":"Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened on October 29 morning following rise in its water level. Kerala Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine and Revenue Minister K Rajan were present at the spot. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-2-shutters-of-mullaperiyar-dam-opened-following-rise-in-water-level-2917544","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003009-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635496202","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917544"}