Washim-based women break Bhilawa for their livelihood

Women’s of Maharashtra’s Washim, for the century, broke Bhilawa for their livelihood. Bhilawa is a type of nut from which Godambi comes out. However, the same work that gave employment to the women, also has the adverse effect in terms of health. It has been said that the beauty of women gets affected due to the oil while breaking Bhilawa. The women have asked for the respite from the government. Godambi a type of dry fruit which extracted from Bhilawa.