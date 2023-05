“Was the sole breadwinner…”: Brother of civilian killed by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

A civilian from Udhampur succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire in J&K’s Anantnag. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepu from Udhampur, who worked at an amusement park . The police said that Deepu died after he was rushed to the hospital. Victim’s brother revealed that he was the only breadwinner of the family.