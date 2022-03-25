Was CM Mamata not aware about presence of illegal arms in large quantities questions Roopa Ganguly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly on March 25 while speaking on the Birbhum incident, hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked if she was not aware about the presence of illegal arms in large quantities in the state. She also said that the victims of the incident were brutally beaten up before being burnt.“Was she not aware about the presence of illegal arms in large quantities in West Bengal? Did she just wake up from her sleep?” the BJP leader said.“According to the autopsy report, they (victims) were first beaten up brutally, and then they were locked up in a room and were burnt to death. The most interesting fact is that everything was solved soon after CM Banerjee’s visit,” she further added.The Birbhum incident happened on March 22 where 8 persons were burnt to death.