War of Words: Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat lock horns in verbal spat over wrestlers' protest

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Sunday hit back at Sakshi Malik and her wrestler-husband Satyawart Kadian, a day after they made a sensational claim over the permission for the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for the first time in January.