Reacting to allegations made by Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain over visit to Underground Reservoir (UGR), BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on April 13 said that he only went there for inspection as MP. “I went there for inspection as an MP. Central government had given funds for construction of UGR and AAP ministers took credit for it. Will file an FIR against this,” said that BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. AAP leader Satyendar Jain alleged that BJP leader just wanted to create a ruckus by trying to enter the Underground Reservoir (UGR) at Sonia Vihar in Delhi without permission.