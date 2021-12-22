War of words between Congress and BJP over lynching

After 2 back-to-back lynching incidents in Punjab, the debate over mob violence and lynching scaled a new height when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi." BJP wasted no time to hit back at Rahul Gandhi. It issued a statement stating, Congress has no moral right to talk about mob lynching as the biggest incident of lynching in the history of independent India happened during Rajiv Gandhi’s era when thousands of Sikhs were killed. Quoting Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, “Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy of mob lynching…”