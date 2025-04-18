Waqf Bill Maulana Khalid Rasheed On Waqf Act Waqf Properties Part Of Religion | Waqf Board

Waqf Amendment Act: Speaking over hearing on Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court, member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “The Waqf properties are an essential part of our religion, and we should have given complete religious freedom to manage our religious properties."