Waqf Bill Chirag Paswan Calls It Pro-Poor As Lok Sabha Passes Amendment

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Lok Sabha; Union Minister and National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan said, "...The opposition should also cooperate if certain amendments are being introduced for the betterment. Why do they have objections if transparency will be achieved...Just because the Prime Minister, NDA has brought the bill, they (opposition) are saying that this wrong...All the opposition leaders just gave generalised statements. They did not speak on facts...They are raising questions about my secularism, but they are supporting those who, according to the Sachar Committee, are responsible for the miserable condition of the Muslims...In the Bihar elections, everything will be clear..."