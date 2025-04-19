Waqf Amendment Act VP Dhankhar Slams Supreme Court Over Special Powers | Supreme Court On Waqf Act

Waqf Amendment Act: VP Dhankhar Slams Supreme Court Over Special Powers | Supreme Court On Waqf Act Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday made strong remarks against the judiciary while speaking at the Valedictory Function of the sixth Rajya Sabha Internship Programme at the President-Vice President's Enclave. He said India cannot have a situation where the judiciary directs the President, and further added that "Article 142 of the Constitution has become a nuclear missile against democratic forces for the judiciary." Dhankhar also proposed an amendment to Article 145(3) of the Constitution, which defines the composition of the bench required to decide substantial questions of constitutional law. This sharp statement by the Vice President has triggered a major debate on the separation of powers, judicial overreach, and the role of constitutional provisions like Article 142 and 145. Stay tuned for full speech highlights, expert analysis, and political reactions.