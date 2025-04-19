Waqf Amendment Act Kapil Sibal Hits Back At VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Judiciary Remarks

Waqf Amendment Act: Kapil Sibal Hits Back At VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Judiciary Remarks Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has strongly responded to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent comments on the judiciary and Article 142 of the Constitution. Speaking on the controversy, Sibal said: "I was saddened and surprised to see Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement. When some government people do not like the decisions of the judiciary, they start accusing it of crossing its limits. The President is only a titular head... The President acts on the authority and advice of the cabinet. The President has no personal right of their own. Jagdeep Dhankhar should know this..." Sibal’s remarks come after VP Dhankhar criticized the judiciary for overstepping its limits and called Article 142 a "nuclear missile" against democratic forces. The exchange has sparked a nationwide debate on judicial independence, separation of powers, and the role of constitutional authorities. Watch full coverage, political reactions, and legal expert opinions.