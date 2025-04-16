Waqf Amendment Act Amanatullah Khan On SC Hearing On Waqf Act | Supreme Court Hearing On Waqf Bill

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan expressed optimism following the Supreme Court's hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. He highlighted concerns over provisions allowing non-Muslim members on Waqf boards and changes to election processes, which he deems unconstitutional. Khan also emphasized that all Waqf properties in Delhi, totaling 1977, are officially notified in the State Gazette, addressing questions about potential false claims. The Supreme Court is set to resume hearings on April 17, 2025, after the Centre and states requested more time to present their arguments.​