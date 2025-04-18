Waqf Act Black Law AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Blasts Kala Kanoon Jibe Against Waqf Amendment

On Waqf Act, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “It has been our party's and All India Muslim Personal Law Board that this black law is unconstitutional as it violates fundamental rights. We see today's interim order cautiously because there are 40-45 amendments in this law...When the Govt of India makes rules that weaken Waqf, it will be against federalism. There are many sections in this law that weaken the Waqf. Our legal battle and protest against it will continue. This law is not to save the Waqf but to destroy it...We will support the protests by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.”