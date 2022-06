Wanted criminal from Bulandshahr arrested in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal from Bulandshahr was arrested from Greater Noida on June 02. “Seeing the police, the miscreant tried to run away and opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the miscreant was shot. A pistol, cartridges and an unnumbered bike have been recovered from him,” said Vishal Pandey, ADCP, Greater Noida.