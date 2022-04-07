Want to see Australian students flocking to India for education Dan Tehan

As India and Australia inked the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement to strengthen the commercial and educational relationships between the two nations, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said to grow the edification relationships between the two nations it’s vital to school Indian students, on top of that he want to see Australian students flocking to India for Education. “It is absolutely vital that we educate Indian students in Australia and also use that as a basis to grow education relationships between two nations. I want to see Australian students flocking to India to get educated,” said Dan Tehan on April 07. Both Dan Tehan and Piyush Goyal interacted with the students of The University of New South Wales.