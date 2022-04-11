Want democracy to flourish there Mehbooba Mufti on Pakistan Political crisis

As Pakistan National Assembly is all set to elect the 23rd Prime Minister of the country, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on April 11 wished for democracy in the neighbouring country. “Pakistan is our neighbourhood and we want democracy to flourish there,” she said. Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was ejected from power on April 10 after losing a no-confidence vote.