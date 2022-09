'Want condoms too?': Bihar IAS officer's shocking reply to girl's sanitary pad request, watch

A Bihar woman IAS officer gave a shocking reply to a girl when the latter asked about free sanitary pads from the government. “Can the government give sanitary pads?” the girl student asked, to which IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra replied, “Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that?”