“Walking barefoot gives energy…” says Former Kerala CM’s son Chandy Oommen

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s son and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leader Chandy Oommen has been walking barefoot during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it gives him energy. The IYC leader has been walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. Asked about his decision to walk barefoot, he told ANI, “I usually walk barefoot during the yatra but the rest of the time, I do wear shoes. I am walking barefoot in solidarity with my leader Rahul Gandhi. It also gives me energy while walking. All are one. There is no difference and everyone belongs to one family. There has to be unity among all. That is my message and my leader’s message.”